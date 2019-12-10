Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Teacher Resigns Amid Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior With Student

The teacher has not been identified, but she taught language arts at Krop Senior High School in Miami-Dade

A South Florida high school teacher has resigned following allegations that she engaged in inappropriate behavior with an adult male student.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said she had been with the district for five years and did not have any prior incidents.

There is no word yet on whether the teacher will face any charges. Miami-Dade Schools Police said they are investigating.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools condemns any behavior that does not align with the core values of our school community," the district said in a statement. "Upon learning of this serious allegation, the district immediately reassigned the employee and Miami-Dade Schools Police launched an investigation. Although the individual has since resigned and will be prevented from seeking future employment with this school system, Schools Police will continue their investigation."

