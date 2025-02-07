Miami-Dade teacher with DACA faces deportation after being detained by ICE

A Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher is facing deportation after they were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, the teacher's union confirmed Thursday.

The United Teachers of Dade, who said the teacher was a middle school science teacher, has been in the United States since they were young and was a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, recipient.

The teacher has not been identified. They were detained at an immigration hearing.

The union confirmed the teacher had the proper authorization and documentation to work for the school district.

The school district confirmed a teacher was detained by federal authorities.