Miami-Dade Teen Accused of Shooting Two 12-Year-Olds Facing Attempted Murder Charges

A 16-year-old accused of shooting two 12-year-olds during a botched attempted robbery as they waited for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade made his first appearance in juvenile court Friday.

The teen, who isn't being named by NBC 6 since he's a minor, is facing a host of charges including attempted felony murder with a gun and armed robbery with a weapon, Miami-Dade Police said.

At Friday's hearing, a judge ruled that the teen will remain in custody for 21 days. At his next hearing, on Sept. 29, the judge will determine whether he'll be charged as an adult.

Prosecutors said Friday that they wanted to charge him as an adult but the judge said that would be determined later.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The teen's mother pleaded with the judge for leniency.

"He’s only 16 and he's incompetent. He’s had other charges and has been deemed incompetent. I don’t think he should be charged as an adult," she said. 'I’ve been begging the judges and the court to help my son and enter him into a program for a very long time. No one has offered me any help for my son and it had to come to this."

A 16-year-old suspect was in custody after police said he shot two 12-year-olds at a school bus stop in northwest Miami-Dade. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

The 12-year-olds were waiting for their school bus in the 11100 block of Northwest 8th Avenue in Pinewood just before 8 a.m. Thursday when police said the armed teen approached and demanded their property.

When the kids wouldn't hand over their property, the teen shot them then fled on foot. Both kids were hospitalized but were expected to survive.

Police searched the neighborhood and took the 16-year-old into custody. Three firearms, including a rifle and two handguns, were recovered from the scene, police said.

Miami-Dade Police

Police said the incident could have had a far worse outcome.

"These are two juveniles, two 12-year-olds, could be our children, they're just going to school, that is the last thing that any parent has on their mind, that their 12-year-olds that are waiting to go to school are going to get shot at," Miami-Dade Police Det. Argemis Colome said. "Fortunately they are recovering but we could have been at a much deeper tragedy today."