Miami-Dade to Extend Curfew to 1 a.m. for Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve

Miami-Dade County's curfew will be extended to 1 a.m. for certain holidays, the mayor announced Thursday.

The curfew extension applies to Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and New Year's Eve (Dec. 31), Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a Facebook video. The county's curfew currently starts at midnight.

Levine Cava cited certain holiday traditions, such as midnight mass, as the reason for the curfew extension. The Miami-Dade Police Department will not be stopping anyone heading home from celebrations in the late night, but officers will be on the lookout for any gatherings past 1 a.m.

"I understand that this is an important night for the businesses and residents that want to celebrate the new year," Levine Cava said. "However, I want to make sure that our businesses are our partners in protecting people."

My #1 priority as Mayor is to protect our people & our economy during this crisis, and I've been working hand in hand with cities, businesses, & health experts to keep us safe.



Residents are still expected to observe COVID-19 safety protocols, such as wearing masks, social distancing and sanitizing.