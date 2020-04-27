Miami-Dade to Open County’s First Walk-Up Testing Site Monday During Pandemic

Miami-Dade will see the opening of the county’s first walk-up testing site Monday for residents during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Residents can get tested at the Holy Family Catholic Church site, located at 14500 Northeast 11th Avenue in North Miami, each Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An appointment is required and you can sign up by calling 305-499-8767.

Miami-Dade’s first walk-up location comes just over one week after Broward County opened up sites in both Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach aimed at helping get as many people tested in the two largest counties when it comes to positive results for COVID-10 according to the state of Florida.

"Not everybody is gonna have access to able to go to a drive in site, maybe it’s too far away from where you live," Gov. Ron DeSantis said April 17th when announcing the facilities opening in Broward.

At-home testing is also available for seniors in the City of Miami Beach who are unable to leave their homes.

A direct information line has also been set up to answer any questions people may have. It can be reached at 305-735-3909.