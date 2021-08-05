COVID-19

Miami-Dade to Require Weekly COVID-19 Testing of County Employees: Mayor

"Our community and the state are continuing to combat a grave and worsening Covid spike," Levine Cava said

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami-Dade will begin requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of county employees amid a spike in hospitalizations and cases, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday.

Beginning Aug. 16, all non-union employees will be tested on a weekly basis. Employees who are vaccinated can opt out if they provide proof of their vaccination status, and exceptions will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, Levine Cava said.

Levine Cava said the move is being made as the county's positivity rate has jumped to over 13%. She said as of Wednesday, nearly 1,500 people were hospitalized with Covid in the county, with about 88% of them unvaccinated.

"Our community and the state are continuing to combat a grave and worsening Covid spike," Levine Cava said.

Levine Cava said the spike is being driven primarily by people who are unvaccinated as well as the more contagious delta variant.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The mayor said around 17% of the county's employees - over 5,000 - responded to a recent survey about whether they were vaccinated, with 83% of those saying they were.

Local

COVID-19 4 hours ago

Carnival to Require Pre-Cruise Covid Tests for Vaccinated, Masking Indoors on Ships

Florida Keys 52 mins ago

Florida Man Arrested After Biting Off Part of Tourist's Ear at Key West Hotel

Levine Cava also announced Thursday that the county has hired former Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz as a special advisor on Covid strategy.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19FloridacoronavirusMiami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us