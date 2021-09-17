Miami-Dade to Resume In-Person Court Trials Monday

In-person trials and hearings will resume in Miami-Dade County on Monday after a moratorium comes to an end.

The moratorium, enacted in response to the COVID-19 virus, ends Friday and will not be renewed based on the declining transmission rate in the county.

Remote court proceedings will still be permitted and masks will be required in all Miami-Dade courthouses, a news release from the 11th Judicial Circuit said.

Questions regarding specific cases and operations should be directed to the presiding judge.