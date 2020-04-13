Miami-Dade to Start At-Home Testing for Some Residents Tuesday Amid Pandemic

Senior citizens and members of the disabled community in parts of Miami-Dade County will be able to start getting tested at home Tuesday for the coronavirus amid the ongoing pandemic sweeping the area.

The county will begin offering tests for anyone 18 years of age or older who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that makes an appointment.

Residents who live in the county but not within the city of Miami, which started its own at-home testing program last month, can make the appointments starting Monday at 9 a.m. by calling 305-499-8767.

The news comes as one drive-thru testing site in the county, located at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, is also expanding who it will allow to be tested as part of the state of Florida taking over funding of the site from the federal government.

Mike Jachles, chair of the Florida Association of Public Information Officers, said the site will allow COVID-19 testing for all age groups so long as they show symptoms of the virus or had close contacts with someone who recently tested positive starting Monday morning.

According to Jachles, no appointment will be necessary. Those that choose to be tested will be required to arrive in a car and provide proper identification, as only 400 tests will be administered at the site. Cars will be cutoff once capacity is reached.