Investigation continues after Miami-Dade bus driver shot and killed 2 passengers

Police were continuing their investigation a day after a Miami-Dade Transit bus driver shot and killed two passengers during a disturbance on a bus, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday as the bus was in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 183rd Street in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police said the bus driver was involved in some sort of disturbance involving a verbal dispute with passengers when he fired his weapon.

The two men were hit by the gunfire and airlifted to Aventura Hospital where they died from their injuries. Their identities haven't been released.

The incident happened as the bus was parked near a church. Police said it happened on what was a routine bus route.

"We don't know why he fired his weapon, we know that there was a disturbance going on inside the bus," Miami Gardens Police spokesperson Diana Delgado said on Sunday.

Delgado said there were other passengers on the bus but no other injuries were reported. She said it was unknown how many shots were fired but one witness told NBC6 he heard six gunshots.

The bus driver was detained for questioning but it's unknown if the driver will face charges.

"This was an isolated incident, I don't think the community needs to be frightened," Delgado said. "This was a disturbance that took place between the driver and the victims. At this time, we don't have the full information to say that our community or any passengers need to be frightened of taking a bus."

Miami-Dade's Department of Transportation said drivers are not supposed to be armed while on duty and said the bus operator was placed on administrative leave and could be fired.

"The department has initiated the termination process as outlined in the collective bargaining agreement with the employee union," the department said in a statement Monday.

Department of Transportation officials said they're fully cooperating with the investigation. A local transport workers union said they're also cooperating.

"We are devastated by the tragic events that unfolded in Miami Gardens and extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives. This is a heartbreaking situation for everyone involved," the statement from Joseph D'Elia, president of Transport Workers Union Local 291 AFL-CIO, read. "We are working closely with investigators and county officials to understand exactly what happened and to support a full and transparent process."