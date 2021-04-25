Miami-Dade Transit Eases Capacity Restrictions on Vehicles

Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works announced Sunday that it will be easing social distancing requirements and limited capacity on transit vehicles.

Face masks, however, will remain a requirement while riding on and waiting for transit vehicles.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Effective Sunday, Metrobus drivers have been instructed to increase capacity limits to 36 passengers per regular 40-foot buses, and 57 passengers per larger 60-foot articulated buses. Some seats will continue to be blocked off for riders’ safety.

If a bus reaches capacity, operators will call a supervisor to dispatch another bus.

Metrorail will increase capacity to 50 passengers per train car, and Metromover trains will allow for 35 passengers per vehicle. Operators will continue to monitor Metrorail and Metromover loads and make adjustments as needed.

“Easing capacity limits on our buses and trains is an important step forward to improve service to our riders, as we work to safely move our economy forward,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I am incredibly proud that over a million Miami-Dade residents have received at least one vaccine, a milestone in our efforts to protect our community.”

While buses will ease their capacity restrictions and the enter/exit directional signage on Metrorail and Metromover vehicles will be removed, the department will continue its increased cleaning and disinfecting schedule. Signage encouraging social distancing at transit stations and on some vehicles will remain in place.

For more information, click here.