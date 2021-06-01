Miami-Dade Transit Resuming Full Capacity on Services Tuesday

Several public transportation services in Miami-Dade County return to full capacity Tuesday after more than a year of being restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Metrorail, Metrobus, and Metromover will resume full service, according to a statement from the department of transportation and public works. Special Transportation Services, or STS, will also return to full service this week.

Face masks are still required while riding or waiting at a bus stop or platform, the department said.

Miami-Dade Transit originally restricted capacity in 2020 to help enforce social distancing. In April 2020, restrictions were eased, but not fully restored.

"As our community makes great progress on vaccination to put the pandemic behind us, with over 1.5 million people vaccinated with at least one dose and our 14-day positivity rate under 4%, our transit system is adapting," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement.

"I'm proud that we are now ready to move back to full capacity on transit vehicles to provide the best service possible to our riders."

During the pandemic, features such as polycarbonate shields and cleaning technologies like UV lights and air filtration systems were installed in several transit systems to help in the fight against COVID-19.

All transit and parking fares will be reinstated Tuesday.

Passengers who have been impacted financially by the pandemic may qualify for free or reduced fare. To see if you're eligible, call 786-469-5151, or e-mail easycard@miamidade.gov.