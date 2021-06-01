coronavirus pandemic

Miami-Dade Transit Resuming Full Capacity on Services Tuesday

Miami-Dade Transit originally restricted capacity in 2020 to help enforce social distancing

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several public transportation services in Miami-Dade County return to full capacity Tuesday after more than a year of being restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Metrorail, Metrobus, and Metromover will resume full service, according to a statement from the department of transportation and public works. Special Transportation Services, or STS, will also return to full service this week.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Face masks are still required while riding or waiting at a bus stop or platform, the department said.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Active Predictions as Hurricane Season Begins, Video Released of Mass Shooting Suspects

Miami-Dade 1 hour ago

Police Investigation Fatal Shooting After Car Crash in NW Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Transit originally restricted capacity in 2020 to help enforce social distancing. In April 2020, restrictions were eased, but not fully restored.

"As our community makes great progress on vaccination to put the pandemic behind us, with over 1.5 million people vaccinated with at least one dose and our 14-day positivity rate under 4%, our transit system is adapting," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement.

"I'm proud that we are now ready to move back to full capacity on transit vehicles to provide the best service possible to our riders."

During the pandemic, features such as polycarbonate shields and cleaning technologies like UV lights and air filtration systems were installed in several transit systems to help in the fight against COVID-19.

All transit and parking fares will be reinstated Tuesday.

Passengers who have been impacted financially by the pandemic may qualify for free or reduced fare. To see if you're eligible, call 786-469-5151, or e-mail easycard@miamidade.gov.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicMiami-Dademiami-dade transit
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us