Miami-Dade Transit Workers File Lawsuit, Allege ‘Life-Threatening’ Violations During Pandemic

Transit workers in Miami-Dade County have filed a lawsuit asking for immediate action to fix what they call “life-threatening” violations by the county’s public transportation system during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed Friday by the transit workers union representing nearly 3,000 employees, asks for Transit Director Alice Bravo to make changes it says need to be in place to keep workers safe.

Workers claim, among several items, that officials have not provided them with sufficient masks, gloves and other protective gear. They say buses and rail cars are not properly sanitized and social distancing protocols are not being enforced.

“Bus operators and other transit employees are not receiving sufficient PPE, social distancing protocols are not being enforced, and some buses are dangerously overcrowded,” said union president Jeffery Mitchell in a statement. “We had no choice but to sue - lives are at risk.”

Union officials say they have been complaining for weeks about protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention not being followed.

“Our transit employees are dedicated public servants risking their lives on the front lines,” Mitchell said. “Our passengers are loyal and deserve the highest level of protection. “