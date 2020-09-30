Miami-Dade, United Way to Offer One-Time Relief Assistance for Residents

Miami-Dade County and nonprofit United Way will begin accepting applications for families needing help paying basic living expenses such as food, utilities, childcare and rent.

The relief assistance is funded by the federal CARES Act. Those who are interested in applying must be Miami-Dade County residents, must be first-time recipients of the aid, and must show significant loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will close automatically once the maximum number of applications is received.

The application window opens at 9 a.m. Oct. 1. Click here to apply.

For more information, you can visit unitedwaymiami.org/coronavirusresources.