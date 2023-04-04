Miami-Dade Votes to Rename Miami Heat's Arena: Who Is New Sponsor Kaseya

For the third time in the last three months, the downtown Miami arena that is the home of the NBA's Miami Heat will have a different name.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Commissioners voted unanimously to renamed the Miami-Dade Arena, which the building has been called since cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy last November and the county terminated its agreement.

The building will now be named the Kaseya Center as part of a 17-year, $117.37 million lease agreement.

“As one of the most iconic venues in the world, we could not be more excited to officially rename the arena as the Kaseya Center and partner with the Miami Heat,” said Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola. “Miami is our home, and having Kaseya showcased globally as synonymous with Miami is something we’re very proud of."

What is Kaseya? The global software company provides information technology services while offering IT management, cloud monitoring, services administration, access management, and other services.

“The partnership with Kaseya furthers our commitment to combating gun violence and poverty by funding the Peace and Prosperity Plan. The plan provides at-risk children with meaningful experiences and opportunities to explore a myriad of career paths,” said Commissioner Keon Hardemon.

The plan Hardemon spoke on was originally part of the agreement FTX made with the county to create a program as part of its naming rights deal.

The company, whose headquarters are in Brickell, serves over 48,000 customers worldwide with a staff of over 900 employees.

Kaseya is committed to adding over 3,000 new positions within the next few years.