Avoid the water at these locations in Miami-Dade due to health quality advisory

Ahead of the Fourth of July, health officials are urging the public to avoid the water at several locations in Miami-Dade County.

Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday issued a water health quality advisory for Oleta River State Park in North Miami Beach, 93rd Street in Surfside, and Collins Park at 21st Street in Miami Beach.

The water quality at these locations did not meet the recommended criteria for Enterococcus bacteria, health officials said.

The public is advised to avoid any water-related activities at these locations due to an increased risk of illness.

The advisory will remain in effect until bacteria levels are below the accepted levels established by the Florida Department of Health guidelines.

The presence of these bacteria increases the risk of illness, infections, or discomfort, particularly for the most susceptible.

Enterococcus normally inhabits the intestinal tract of humans and animals and can cause diseases, infections, and other ailments in humans.

The prevalence of these bacteria is an indicator of fecal contamination, which can come from stormwater, wildlife, pets and human wastewater, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Visit FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches for test results.