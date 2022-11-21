Miami-Dade Water & Sewer Department Issues No-Swim Advisory Due to Wastewater Overflow

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department’s (WASD) Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant has issued a no-swim advisory after recent heavy rainfall resulted in a localized sanitary sewer overflow at the facility.

WASD staff put up berms on site to contain the wastewater, but preliminary information estimates the overflow was approximately 200,000 gallons.

Although WASD staff was able to recapture most of the spill, approximately 10,000 gallons entered Shrimper’s Lagoon, which is adjacent to the plant.

As a result, a no-swim advisory has been issued for Virginia Key Beach and Outdoor Center, Crandon Beach, Key Biscayne Beach, and Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

The public should avoid other water recreational activities such as fishing and boating in areas under the no-swim advisory.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources will conduct continued sampling for the posted waters and the advisory will remain in effect until testing provides two consecutive days of clear samples.

Heavy rain is forecasted in South Florida area for the next few days, but residents can help mitigate wastewater overflows by keeping manhole covers closed and decreasing water consumption to the extent possible to lessen the burden on the wastewater system.