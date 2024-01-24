Miami-Dade woman accused of running illegal cosmetic post-operative recovery home

A Miami-Dade woman was arrested after police said she was caught running an illegal cosmetic post-operative recovery home.

Yudania Gomez-Reinoso, 44, was arrested Tuesday on charges including operating an assisted living facility without a license, failure to track biomedical waste, hazardous waste violation, nuisances injurious to health, and violating Florida litter law.

According to an arrest report, a detective had received information that an unlicensed cosmetic post-operative recovery home was operating at 1790 Northwest 109th Street.

Miami-Dade Corrections Yudania Gomez-Reinoso

Investigators discovered the home was doing business as Wow Recovery and run by Gomez-Reinoso without a license, the report said.

On Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant at the home and found five women in different stages of post-operative recovery.

Three employees of the home were questioned and said they provided services to patients including bathing, dressing, eating, personal hygiene, using the toilet, medication and transportation, the report said.

The patients confirmed they received those services and said they were charged between $200 and $300 per night, the report said.

Gomez-Reinoso told investigators she thought the property was licensed, the report said.

Investigators searched trash containers at the property and found "large quantities of contaminated plastics and cloth" including bandages, adult diapers, gloves, medical absorbent pads, bed pads and gowns, the report said.

Similar items were found in trash cans inside the home, but none were marked as being biohazard or medical waste, the report said.

Gomez-Reinoso was arrested and booked into jail, and later released on bond. Attorney information wasn't available.