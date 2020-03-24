Miami-Dade Youth Fair Grounds Constructing Makeshift Hospital to Aid in Surge of COVID-19 Cases

Miami-Dade’s fairgrounds in Westchester may soon act as a makeshift hospital, as medical facilities across the area have become overwhelmed with patients needing treatment for the novel coronavirus.

The Youth Fair has offered a tented area off Coral Way as a hospital site, according to the nonprofit’s CEO.

Crews could be seen constructing the field hospital Tuesday morning. The Miami Herald reports 250 beds are expected to be constructed, according to a report from the county’s Emergency Operations Center.

It is not clear at the moment whether the makeshift hospital will be used for coronavirus patients.

On Saturday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said 34 hospitals across the state were at 50% capacity or more – with 18,000 beds being available at the time.