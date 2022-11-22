Miami-Dade's Chapman Partnership Gets $5M Homelessness Grant From Jeff Bezos Org

Miami-Dade's Chapman Partnership has received a $5 million grant to help them fight homelessness from one of Amazon founder Jeff Bozos' charitable organizations.

The Chapman Partnership, a partner of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, on Tuesday announced the grant, the largest in their history, from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund.

The grant will help the Chapman Partnership run its emergency shelters and assist families experiencing homelessness.

"Providing a pathway to self-sufficiency for families experiencing homelessness is key to building stronger communities," Chapman president and CEO Peter T. Pruitt said in a statement. "Thanks to the significant generosity of the Day 1 Families Fund and the philanthropic leadership of Jeff Bezos, Chapman Partnership is now positioned to make an even greater impact on family homelessness and achieve our vision of a Miami-Dade County where no one sleeps on the streets."

Chapman Partnership was founded in 1993 and operates two homeless assistance centers with 800 beds located in downtown Miami and Homestead.

Over the past five years, the Day 1 Families Fund has provided 170 grants totaling more than $520 million to organizations around the country working to combat homelessness and help families gain housing support and stability.