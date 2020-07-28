downtown miami

Miami Demonstration Planned to Protest Police Excessive Force Tactics

Getty Images

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 30: Activists hold a rally in response to the recent death of George Floyd at the Torch of Friendship in Bayfront Park on May 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Miami joins protest after the police killing of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A group of activists and community leaders are planning to hold a demonstration Tuesday in Downtown Miami to demand an end of what they call aggressive use of force by police in response to political protests.

The protest will be held at 5 p.m. near the Torch of Friendship in Downtown Miami.

"Since the declaration of emergency due to COVID-19, we have witnessed an escalation of excessive force by Miami police against peaceful demonstrators as well as arrests to intimidate demonstrators and prevent demonstrations from occurring, in violation of constitutionally-protected free speech rights," a news release read. "The police department itself admits they have escalated tactics against peaceful demonstrations since July 2."

Local

Hillsborough County 3 hours ago

Woman Killed, Man Injured in Music Video Shooting in Florida: Sheriff

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Miami-Dade Cities Say County Short Changed Them Over Federal Funds

The demonstrators, who are also joined by local Black Lives Matter protesters, are also calling for the dropping of all charges against other protesters who have been arrested in Miami since the death of George Floyd.

They also called for "an immediate end to efforts by the Miami Police Department to discredit the local Black Lives Matter movement."

This article tagged under:

downtown miamiprotestsblack lives matter
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us