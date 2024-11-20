Miami

Miami denies time extension for owners to remove graffiti on downtown building

Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo held a news conference Tuesday asking the owners to paint over the artwork before the New Year’s Eve celebration at Bayfront Park.

By Niko Clemmons

NBC Universal, Inc.

Time is up for the owners of an old building that's covered in graffiti in downtown Miami.

On Tuesday, the city's code enforcement board voted not to give the owner any more extensions to clean up the graffiti at the former VITAS building.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Members of the board called the building an eyesore.

“It looks like the because they allowed it to be open season on their structure,” Assistant City Attorney Rachel Dooley said. “For over a year, including all last year holiday, this is what the entire world sees of the city of Miami.”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“We don't want to give you any more time for scaffolding,” board member Keon Williams said. “We want the thing covered or painted and it should've already been done for the better part of the year.”

Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo held a news conference Tuesday asking the owners to paint over the artwork before the New Year’s Eve celebration at Bayfront Park.

“That's not the image we want for Miami,” Carollo said.

Local

Homelessness 1 hour ago

Transgender teen kicked out due to her identity – an unfortunate reality for many trans youth

Miami-Dade County 2 hours ago

Police search for suspect with blue hair who stabbed man in Tamiami

There are plans to demolish the building. Carollo claims the owners are dragging out the process.

“This is a joke,” Carollo said. “How could you get away with something like this in a major city like Miami?”

Leaders representing the downtown and Brickell areas feel the same.

“It's not just downtown, it's the entire city of Miami,” President of the Downtown Neighbors Alliance James Torres said. “If this is happening here, imagine where else it could happen.”

“Not in over a year painting, covering up, doing anything to remove this graffiti is quite frankly unforgivable,” Dooley said.

This article tagged under:

Miami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us