Miami Dolphins Announce New Memorial Funds in Honor of the Late Jason Jenkins

The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday the creation of two memorial funds in honor of the late Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins, the team said in a statement.

Both the Jenkins Children's Fund and the Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund were created through the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

While the Jenkins Children's Fund will be fully committed to supporting Jenkins’ three children, the team said in a statement that the Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund will be directed toward helping people through the various organizations Jenkins loved and served.

Dolphins Chairman of the Board and Managing General Partner Stephen Ross started the funds off with a $2 million contribution with $1 million dedicated to fully covering the Jenkins’ three children’s educational needs and $1 million committed to continuing his legacy of impact on people and the South Florida community.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Monday, September 5, the Jenkins family and Miami Dolphins will hold a public Celebration of Life ceremony at 4 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through the Miami Dolphins Foundation and earmarked for a specific fund.

For more information about the Celebration of Life, to donate and to learn more about Jenkins’ profound legacy, click here.