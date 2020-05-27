Miami Dolphins Announce Year Long Program Aimed at Providing Nutrition in Pandemic

The Miami Dolphins are making a multi-million dollar promise to help feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Stephen Ross announced Wednesday the creation of the Miami Dolphins Food Relief Program. Starting June 1, the initiative will provide a minimum of 1,000 meals each weekday out of Hard Rock Stadium for up to a 12 month period to families in need in Miami Gardens through a voucher system.

The Dolphins will also work with area churches, local leadership and community groups to purchase food from local restaurants to provide a minimum of 1,000 meals each Sunday that will be distributed to those dealing with food insecurity.

“We are committed to combating food insecurity and helping to provide consistent employment as the first step in rebuilding our community, starting in Miami Gardens,” said Ross. “We are thankful for the strength that our community has shown through this pandemic and it’s our hope that this program will inspire others to give.”

Ross said the team will invest $2 million and will work to raise an additional $1 million by matching all dollars raised by the South Florida community and fans for a potential $4 million total impact.

“Unemployment is growing and a lot of people are suffering and need help,” team CEO Tom Garfinkel said. “It was important for us to start at home and help the most vulnerable in our community with a long-term commitment; not just a one-time event.”