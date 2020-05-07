Miami Dolphins Announces 2020 Regular Season Schedule Amid Concerns Over Pandemic

As most of South Florida’s pro sports teams await their possible chance to restart the 2020 seasons, the Miami Dolphins now know when and where their upcoming season will begin barring any changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Football League announced their 2020 regular season schedule Thursday night with the Dolphins opening their season on Sunday, September 13th when they will face the divisional rival New England Patriots on the road, the first time the teams have faced off in an opener since the 2014 season.

The Dolphins gained a home game earlier this week when the league announced it would not be holding any games internationally after Miami had previously agreed to allow one home game be played in London.

Miami’s home schedule includes games against the rival New York Jets, the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs - who won Super Bowl LIV this past February inside Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins’ 2020 regular schedule is:

September 13 th – at New England Patriots (1 p.m.)

– at New England Patriots (1 p.m.) September 20 th – Buffalo Bills (1 p.m.)

– Buffalo Bills (1 p.m.) September 24 th (Thursday) – at Jacksonville Jaguars (8:20 p.m.)

(Thursday) – at Jacksonville Jaguars (8:20 p.m.) October 4 th – Seattle Seahawks (1 p.m.)

– Seattle Seahawks (1 p.m.) October 11 th – at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m.)

– at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m.) October 18 th – at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m.)

– at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m.) October 25 th – Los Angeles Chargers (1 p.m.)

– Los Angeles Chargers (1 p.m.) November 1 st – Los Angeles Rams (1 p.m.)

– Los Angeles Rams (1 p.m.) November 8 th – at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m.)

– at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m.) November 15 th – New York Jets (4:05 p.m.)

– New York Jets (4:05 p.m.) November 22 nd – BYE

– BYE November 29 th – at New York Jets (1 p.m.)

– at New York Jets (1 p.m.) December 6 th – Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m.)

– Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m.) December 13 th – Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m.)

– Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m.) December 20 th – New England Patriots (1 p.m.)

– New England Patriots (1 p.m.) December 26th or 27th – at Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

January 3rd – at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m.)

The Dolphins also announced their four preseason games with possible dates:

August 13th-17th - at Atlanta Falcons

August 20th-24th - vs. Philadelphia Eagles

August 27th-30th - vs. Detroit Lions

September 3rd or 4th - at New Orleans Saints

Miami hopes to have a better start to the year than they did in their first season under head coach Brian Flores, when the Dolphins started 0-7 before winning five of their final nine games to finish with a 5-11 record for their fourth losing campaign in their last five seasons.

The Dolphins anticipate their schedule going off without any changes as the NFL monitors the pandemic across the country. Commissioner Roger Goodell did not reveal any potential contingency plans for possible changes that could take place.

Earlier this week, Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel told ABC’s Good Morning America that the team did have an early plan for playing games inside Hard Rock Stadium, including entrances that allow for social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be followed as well as the possibility of allowing fewer fans to attend each game.