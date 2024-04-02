Veteran linebacker Channing Crowder ‘crushed' by former teammate Vontae Davis' death

When the Miami Dolphins drafted Vontae Davis in 2009, the rookie defensive back found guidance, mentorship, and friendship under the wings of veteran linebacker Channing Crowder.

“He really was, like a little brother to me, it’s crazy,” Crowder said Tuesday, reflecting on his relationship with Davis in the wake of his death.

Davie Police have ruled out homicide but have not said how the 35-year-old Davis died. He was found dead in his home.

Crowder said he and Davis remained friends after their playing days had ended.

“If you ever sat down with Tae, it’s not 15 minutes, it’s two hours, like you could really sit and talk to Tae forever ‘cause he was such a positive light in this world and when I heard that news yesterday, man it crushed me, it reminds of Junior Seau,” Crowder said.

Crowder has now had two former teammates, Davis and Junior Seau, pass away at a young age. Seau committed suicide.

“When I hear news I call their cell phones and it goes to voicemail and it’s kinda when it hits, they’re never gonna pick this phone up again, and it was like that with Junior. And it’s so weird, bro, I was with Junior in Nashville about two months before he passed,” Crowder said, wiping away tears. “People know them for football, but those are my friends, you know what I’m saying, it’s not about tackles and interceptions, those are my buddies, and I’ll never talk to ‘em again.”

Crowder’s last conversation with Davis happened about six weeks ago when Davis spotted him fishing in a canal and stopped the car to chat.

“Like we were talking about getting together, how can I help you, how can you help me, post-career, like there was no finality to that conversation,” Crowder explained.

Now he wonders if, like Seau, Davis might’ve committed suicide fueled by chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a brain disease caused by repeated concussions.

“Bro, it’s crazy but, it’s sports, but it’s so much bigger than that, man, and I just wish the best for his family,” Crowder said. “It’s a beautiful light, a beautiful human that just left this earth.”