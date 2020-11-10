Miami Dolphins Commit $75 Million to Sylvester Cancer Center for Research

The Miami Dolphins are making a major commitment to one of South Florida's leading groups in the search for a cancer cure and to help those in the fight.

The NFL franchise announced a $75 million commitment Tuesday to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UM Health System, aimed as a year-round promise to support life-saving cancer research.

“This announcement is a true testament to the power of our South Florida community coming together to fund cancer research," said Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano, executive vice president and COO of the University of Miami. "The fight against cancer is deeply personal to many, including me. It is only through dedicated teamwork that we can succeed in ending cancer."

Both groups have worked together since 2010 for the annual Dolphins Cycling Challenged aimed at raising money for research. The new commitment takes the organization beyond a single event to align closer to Sylvester’s mission.

“At a time when our country is facing economic and medical hardships, the health and well-being of the South Florida community, including those affected by cancer, remains a top area of focus for our community efforts,” said Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel.

Since the inaugural event, the DCC has raised over $39 million to support more than 300 active clinical trials, survivorship programs and advance the research of innovative cancer treatments such as immunotherapy.