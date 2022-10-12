Miami Dolphins Help Distribute Goods in Southwest Florida After Hurricane Ian

Parts of southwest Florida still recovering from the massive impacts of Hurricane Ian got a few helping hands they didn't expect - members of the Miami Dolphins.

Members of the team traveled across the state Tuesday to help at North Fort Myers High School, handing out everything from food to water to generators for hundreds of people in the area.

“Looking forward to seeing people come out and just supporting us like we are supporting them, giving them food and stuff. I mean, it is pretty great what we are doing,” North Fort Myers senior running back Levontai Summersett told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV.

It was a special homecoming for running back Zaquandre White, who attended the high school.

“It makes me feel great. Me being able to set people up, people in need, and give back to my community that means a whole lot to me,” White said.

The Dolphins partnered with Lee County Public Schools for the event.

“It’s extremely important not just for us but for everybody that needs it, and you know, I hope that everybody gets the help that they need,” resident Hakim Perez said.