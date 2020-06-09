Miami Dolphins Helping Feed Miami-Dade Students During Summertime

The ‘virtual’ school year may be out, but summertime meals are a must for South Florida families.

This summer, Miami-Dade schools are joining forces with the Miami Dolphins to make sure kids don’t go hungry.

“We’re proud of the fact that as a community, we care,” said school superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Students will be able to pick up healthy meals twice a week at schools like Miami Norland Senior High School

“The summer feeding program will take place Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” said Carvalho.

“It’s about taking care of people that need it the most,” said former Dolphins wide receiver Nat Moore, who was on hand for Tuesday’s event.

Nearly four million meals have been distributed since school campuses closed in March, and students can count on filling their stomachs through August.

The Dolphins have also committed to providing 500 meals a week for schools in Miami Gardens for the upcoming school year. For a list of locations providing meals, click on this link.