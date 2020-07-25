Miami-Dade

Miami Dolphins, School Board Member Donate 1,000 Meals to People in Need During Pandemic

The event was part of the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program, a multi-million dollar gift commitment

Nearly 1,000 people got a hot meal Saturday thanks to the Miami Dolphins and one member of the Miami-Dade School Board.

Volunteers from the team along with MDCPS District 2 member Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall handed out the meals at the Charles R. Drew K-8 Center in Northwest Miami-Dade with the food being prepared by Jackson Soul Food Restaurant.

“No child should go hungry because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the community comes together, we can make a difference by providing food to those in need,” Bendross-Mindingall said. “I am grateful for the Miami Dolphins and Jackson Soul Food Restaurant for their continued support to the students and their families in Miami-Dade County especially during this time.”

The event was part of the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program, a multi-million dollar gift commitment to help provide jobs, meals and generate revenue for small businesses suffering during the pandemic on a long-term basis.

