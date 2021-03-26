Dolphins Trade No. 3 Overall Draft Pick to San Francisco, Get No. 6 Pick from Philadelphia

The Miami Dolphins seem to be comfortable with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback of the future after trading the No.3 overall pick in next month’s draft on Friday.

Miami traded the pick to the San Francisco 49ers for San Francisco’s first round pick - No. 12 overall - as well as a future third round pick and several first round picks in the coming years.

The Dolphins weren't done dealing as they got back into the top 10 picks by pulling off a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles:

The No. 3 pick was considered to be a pick the Dolphins would have to trade if they wanted to be in the conversation for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has requested a trade from the team.

Miami still has two first round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, scheduled to start April 29th in Cleveland, Ohio, as they also hold the No. 18 pick.