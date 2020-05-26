Miami Dolphins Turning Hard Rock Stadium Into Drive-In Theatre

The Miami Dolphins are turning their field into a drive-in theatre.

The team announced plans for a theater inside Hard Rock Stadium that will accommodate up to 230 cars.

In addition, a new open-air theater on the stadium plaza will host small groups. Classic movies and commencements will be among the events shown, and social distancing will be observed.

“We’ve spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts, and celebrate 2020 graduates,” Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement Tuesday.