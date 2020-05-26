Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Turning Hard Rock Stadium Into Drive-In Theatre

The team announced plans for a theater inside Hard Rock Stadium that will accommodate up to 230 cars

People lineup in their cars as they arrive to a COVID-19 drive-thru testing center near the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Monday, April 13, 2020.

The Miami Dolphins are turning their field into a drive-in theatre.

In addition, a new open-air theater on the stadium plaza will host small groups. Classic movies and commencements will be among the events shown, and social distancing will be observed.

“We’ve spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts, and celebrate 2020 graduates,” Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement Tuesday.

