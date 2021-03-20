Miami Emergency Rental Assistance Program to Begin Accepting Applications

The new City of Miami Emergency Rental Assistance Program will soon start accepting applications.

Beginning on Monday, March 29th at 9 a.m., eligible renters are encouraged to apply via the online portal. Applicants must be renting within city limits. To find out if you are eligible, click here.

Anyone who applied for the city’s previous rental assistance program in 2020 would need to re-apply for the new program.

In addition to the application, they must provide all supporting documents as requested, including (but not limited to): a copy of a current, executed rental lease, proof of income for all members of the household, a photo ID for all adult members of the household, copies of utility bill if seeking this assistance etc. Additional documents may be required on a case by case basis.

Landlords may also apply on behalf of eligible tenants who opt to participate and provide the necessary supporting documents.

Any incomplete online or paper submissions, missing the supporting documentation required, will not be processed. All assistance payments will be made directly to the landlord and utility companies.

The $14.1 million program will provide financial relief to income-eligible renters in Miami who experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and meet all other program requirements. Qualifying applicants may receive up to 12 months of assistance to include rental arrears, utility assistance, and/or three months of prospective rent, capped at a maximum of $2,000 a month per household and not to exceed $24,000 total.

“Since the very onset of this pandemic, the City Commissioners and I have fought tooth and nail for the relief that our residents rightfully deserve," said Mayor Francis Suarez in a statement. "The implementation of this program is a testament to our efforts and I look forward to seeing Miamians breathe easier going into April.”

Applications will be available simultaneously for downloading and printing off the web and can be completed and submitted, along with all copies of required documentation, as indicated on the application. Paper applications can also be picked up at select City locations to be announced soon.

For more information: click here.