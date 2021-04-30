Miami Employee Claims Promotion Offered in Exchange for Sexual Acts

A former employee of the City of Miami Solid Waste Department claims its director at the time, Mario Nunez, promised she would be promoted to assistant director in exchange of sexual acts.

Michelle Glenn has now filed a sexual harassment lawsuit in federal court against Nunez and the city of Miami.

The lawsuit filed in the U.S. Southern District of Florida claims Glenn and Nunez had multiple sexual encounters during and after work in the spring of 2017.

NBC 6 called the Miami Solid Waste Department and was told Nunez was “no longer with the city.”

The city provided Nunez’ resignation letter dated April 27 - about two weeks after the lawsuit was filed.

Stephanie Severino, a spokesperson for the city, told NBC 6 Nunez resigned voluntarily, adding it was not in response to this lawsuit and there is not an ongoing investigation into the issue. She declined to comment on the case citing the ongoing litigation.

According to the lawsuit, the position of assistant director opened up in the spring of 2017. Glenn claims Nunez then began asking for sex acts and promised her the job. She also claims Nunez sent her a text in June writing “Congratulations in advance.”

Glenn alleges she did not get the job in October and then filed a complaint with the city’s Equal Opportunity and Diversity Program Office.

Glenn was not available for an interview. But her attorney, Caroline Miller sent us a statement, saying in part, “We fully intend to prove that Ms. Glenn was subjected to a sexually harassing environment, created as a result of an overwhelming abuse of power and authority by her supervisor, Mario Nunez. We commend Ms. Glenn for coming forward and openly discussing her experience. I can only hope her courage inspires others to do the same. We are confident the truth will be exposed and look forward to presenting her claims in Court.”

NBC 6 spoke with Nunez over the phone. He said the lawsuit is just one side of the story but at the advice of his attorney, he could not comment at this time.