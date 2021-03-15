Miami Expected to Name Houston's Top Cop as New Police Chief: Report

The city of Miami is scheduled to name its newest Police Chief on Monday and reportedly will hire someone who already has that title in another major city.

The Miami Herald reported Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo will be named to Miami’s top position during a 10 a.m. news conference attended by Mayor Francis Suarez and others.

Acevedo would be leaving the 5,400-person department in Houston to run the 1,400 department in Miami and would be the fifth police chief in the last decade.

Over the past year, Acevedo - who is a registered Republican - has drawn national spotlight for marching with protestors after the death of George Floyd and spoke out against former President Donald Trump while speaking at the Democratic National Convention.

Acevedo reportedly wrote a letter to his officers announcing the move, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“We have been through so much as an extended family,” he wrote. “Hurricane Harvey, two world series, a Super Bowl, Irma, the summer of protest, and most recently, an ice storm of epic proportion. On top of all this, we have sadly buried six of our fallen heroes.”

The new police chief will replace Jorge Colina, who has spent just over three years on the job but announced in September that he would retire in early 2021.

After spending three decades working in police forces for the city, Colina took over as chief in 2018 and led the city to the lowest homicide rate in 50 years during his first year on the job.

Colina’s tenure hasn’t been without rough points either, as he dealt with protests over racial injustice this past summer and admitted to using offensive language while teaching a course about street narcotics operations while denying use of the N-word in reference to Overtown.

Colina also oversaw the creation of a pre-arrest diversion program for some opioid arrests during his tenure and voiced his objection to a law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis requiring law enforcement officers to work with immigration authorities on arrests.