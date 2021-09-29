Miami FC Soccer Player Arrested for Alleged Sex Assault in SW Miami-Dade

A member of the Miami FC soccer team was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman inside of a southwest Miami-Dade hotel room Tuesday.

Jahshaun Anglin, 20, was taken into custody later in the evening and charged with one count of sexual battery.

According to an arrest report, Anglin met the female victim on a bench near the 11000 block of Southwest 12th Street and the two agreed to go to a nearby apartment.

Once inside, Anglin allegedly asked the victim to perform a sex act she refused to do. Anglin later put his hands down her pants and underwear and began assaulting her, according to the report.

The victim attempted to leave the apartment, but the two struggle and Anglin allegedly kept her from leaving. The report says Anglin performed a sex act on the victim before a witness walked in and he escaped.

Police interviewed the victim, who identified Anglin and he was taken into custody. Anglin is being held on $10,000 bond.

A native of Jamaica, Anglin has played in 12 games this season for Miami FC. The team has not issued a comment on his status.