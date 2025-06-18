Miami Fire employee arrested after several incidents of indecent exposure: Police

A Miami Fire employee was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of several incidents of indecent exposure, police said.

Demetrious Reshad Sams, 31, is a 4-year veteran with the fire department.

According to South Miami Police, on June 7, officers responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 86th Street and 59th Avenue after receiving reports of indecent exposure.

Once at the scene, an arrest report said they spoke with a victim who told them that when she was walking in the area, she saw a Dodge Charger that was following her.

The victim said the driver of the Charger then stopped his vehicle at the intersection of 86th Street, rolled down the window and exposed himself, the report said.

After seeing the suspect exposing himself, the report said, the victim started screaming and ran away.

Multiple neighbors also said that they saw Sams' vehicle in the area.

During their investigation, officers were given video footage and an image of Sams' vehicle and were able to confirm it belonged to him, the report said.

The victim was then able to identify Sams as the person who exposed himself during a photographic lineup.

Coral Gables Police then contacted South Miami Police and told them that Sam's vehicle was involved in other incidents of indecent exposure in their area.

On Tuesday, police located Sams and he was arrested and charged with incident exposure.

Miami Police released the following statement:

"The City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue is aware of an ongoing investigation being conducted by local law enforcement agencies in which a 4-year veteran of the department was arrested early Tuesday morning. At this time, we have not been in contact with the individual. Once contact is established, the department will initiate a thorough internal investigation in accordance with our policies and procedures.

The department holds all personnel to the highest standards and does not tolerate conduct, on or off duty, that is inconsistent with the values of a City of Miami Firefighter."