Miami Firefighter Injured in Fall During Fire at Abandoned Home

A firefighter was injured during a partial floor collapse after a house caught fire Monday morning, according to the City of Miami Fire Department.

Fire rescue responded to a fire at a home in Miami on Northeast 3rd Avenue and Northeast 55th Street. Video shows the two-story home with smoke spilling out of the windows.

A City of Miami firefighter was on the second floor, checking if there was anyone stuck inside when there was a partial floor collapse.

He fell down to the first floor and was hurt from the fall, according to fire rescue officials. He was hospitalized in stable condition for burns to his face and arms.

Lieutenant Pete Sanchez with Miami Fire says the crews had to immediately stop fighting the flames when the injured firefighter was transported to the hospital. Firefighters then continued to fight the flames in what they call a defensive operation.

"We worked the fire from the outside of the structure because it was determined after some time that it was an abandoned structure," said Sanchez. "So there were no occupants inside — no other injuries."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.