Miami Firefighter's 7-Year-Old Daughter Found in Surfside Collapse Rubble

The body of the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter was recovered from the site of the collapsed condominium tower in Surfside, officials said Friday.

The girl's body was found in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South Thursday night by members of the Urban Search and Rescue Team.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"It goes without saying that every night since this last Wednesday has been immensely difficult for everybody," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters at a news conference Friday. "But last night was uniquely different, it was truly different and more difficult for our first responders."

Officials didn't release the identity of the girl or her father.

"We ask that you respect the privacy of the immediate family as well as our Fire Department family while we grieve our loss and support our own," the fire department said in a statement.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the department is "grieving, tremendously."

"I'm the father of two children. I have a 7-year-old son. And the thought of losing him in this way is unimaginable. For me, my family and I, I think this tragedy has haunted so many of us, because so many of us have known someone who has been in the building, or affected by this tragedy," Suarez said. "And so now, not only do we know someone, this is someone that's a member of our, of our family, of our fire family."

Levine Cava said the death toll from the collapse has reached 20, with another 128 people unaccounted for.