Miami First Responders Honor Veterans, Unveil Permanent Remembrance

Thursday morning, members of the Miami Police Department and Miami Fire Rescue gathered to honor those who have served the country while also unveiling new vehicles to remember their sacrifices.

Members of both agencies took part in the event that started with a prayer from MFR chaplain Father Marino and the traditional "Ringing of the Bell" to salute those who served.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales, who served in the United States Army, said it takes a special type of person to serve in the armed forces.

“Selfless, courageous and individuals that have service in their blood,” he said.

Both agencies unveiled a fire truck and police cruiser with a special wrap that will be permanent to honor veterans.

“This is our way of thanking them for their self service and to honor those were made the ultimate sacrifice,” said MFR Assistant Chief and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Robert Jorge.

Miami Police had those officers who are veterans wear special, unique badges that will be auctioned off later, with proceeds going to the Wounded Warriors program.

“It’s an opportunity for us veterans to feel as a bigger part it makes us feel like we really made a difference in our country," Jorge said. "And made a difference of the service that we did.”