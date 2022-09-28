Miami, Fort Lauderdale Airports Open But Delays and Cancellations Reported From Ian

Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remained open Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian was leading to delays and cancellations.

Officials at MIA said Ian was affecting flights between Miami and cities across the U.S., as well as the Caribbean and Central and South America.

⚠️ #StormAdvisory (09/28/22) ⚠️

MIA is open. Miami-Dade County is currently under tropical storm warning and cancellations are expected. Please contact your airline regarding flight status before coming to the airport. #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/bZPbjTatXQ — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) September 28, 2022

As of 8:30 a.m., more than 200 arrivals and more than 200 departures had been canceled at MIA.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Weds Morning @FLLFlyer is opening and operating, normally, from airport perspective. If traveling please contact you airline for any possible delays or cancellations. Thank you safe travels. @browardinfo @ReadyBroward @BrowardTransit — Michael Udine (@Michaeludine) September 28, 2022

Travelers were urged to contact their airline for information on possible cancellations or delays.