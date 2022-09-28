hurricane ian

Miami, Fort Lauderdale Airports Open But Delays and Cancellations Reported From Ian

Travelers were urged to contact their airline for information on possible cancellations or delays

Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remained open Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian was leading to delays and cancellations.

Officials at MIA said Ian was affecting flights between Miami and cities across the U.S., as well as the Caribbean and Central and South America.

As of 8:30 a.m., more than 200 arrivals and more than 200 departures had been canceled at MIA.

Travelers were urged to contact their airline for information on possible cancellations or delays.

