Miami, Fort Lauderdale Ranked Among Top 5 Cities Nationally for Dog Owners

If you're looking for a new place to live and you have a good dog by your side, one website says both Miami and Fort Lauderdale could be among the top options.

Rent.com ranked the top 10 places that offer the best amenities and services for your pup, with Miami ranked as the top city and Fort Lauderdale came in at No. 5.

Miami had the most veterinarians of any city in the rankings and came in second place in the total number of groomers. It finished third in both pet supply stores and boarding facilities.

Fort Lauderdale finished sixth nationally in animal shelters and ninth in grooming facilities and pet supply stores.

Alexandria, Virginia, San Francisco and Orlando were also in the top five.

Researchers counted the total number of dog-friendly services and amenities per capita and per square mile, while counted a city's total number of dog parks, pet supply stores and animal shelters.