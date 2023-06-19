Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Pompano Beach ranked among the most expensive metros for renters in US. Here's where it landed

The monthly cost to live in any major U.S. metropolis is only getting more and more expensive, but for residents renting in the Miami, Fort Lauderdale or Pompano Beach area it just might be a little harder.

Just in May, Americans saw rents grow by 4.8% to about $2,048 a month on average nationally, according to Zillow Observed Rent Index data.

Lawn Love, a yard care business, ranked 2023's most expensive metro area for renters. It compared 172 based on three categories: average rent prices, year-over-year rent charges, and the share of renters spending over 30% of their income on rent and utilities.

Here are the top 10 most expensive metro areas for renters:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

New York City, N.Y., Newark, Jersey City, N.J. Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Fla. Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura, Calif. San Diego, Chula Vista, Carlsbad, Calif. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Calif. Napa, Calif. Naples, Marco Island, Fla. Washington D.C., Arlington, Alexandria, Virg. Bridgeport, Stamford, Norwalk, Conn.

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Florida, Miami Beach, aerial of Skyline and condominiums.

South Florida's metro areas ranked just below New York City, NY.

It has the highest share of cost-burdened renters, with over 62% spending most of their income on rent.

The average rent in Miami is $2,396 according to RentCafe.

MIAMI, USA - JANUARY 26, 2020: A view of Rickenbacker Causeway, central Miami and Biscayne Bay. Valery Sharifulin/TASS (Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images)

The most expensive neighborhoods in this area are reportedly Brickell Keys, at an average rent of $3,392, Buena Vista, and Miami Design Destrict, each at an average rent of $3,073.