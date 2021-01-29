miami-dade corrections

Miami Inmate Released From Jail by Mistake Back Behind Bars, Police Say

A 52-year-old fugitive who was mistakenly released from jail Monday is back behind bars, authorities said.

Eduardo Cabana was freed “in error" on Jan. 25, which also happened to be his birthday,  the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department said.

According to the Miami Herald, Cabana got into an argument with his wife after his accidental release. After the spousal disagreement, Cabana left, and then appeared on the Zoom for his own court hearing.

The newspaper reported that Cabana, who was holding his dog in his lap at the time of the Thursday hearing, asked the court for a date to surrender so that he could find someone to take his dog and his few possessions.

Cabana was taken back into custody Friday morning and is now at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.

