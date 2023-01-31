Miami Gardens Apartment Building Issued Several Citations Before Fire That Displaced 200

A Miami Gardens apartment building was issued more than 20 citations before a weekend fire left the building destroyed and up to 200 residents displaced.

The NBC 6 Investigators found Miami-Fade Fire Rescue issued the New World Condominiums 21 citations for fire code violations since 2010, most recently in May of 2021.

About half of all those code enforcement cases remain open, but just last year, the condominium association was found guilty of five fire code violations that were discovered in 2020 and ordered to pay more than $21,000 for those violations.

Liens recorded in county records said the violations had not been corrected, the association has not appealed, and it failed to pay the initial civil penalties. The records do not detail the nature of the violations but cite violations of the fire prevention codes.

NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more on what residents had to say after a meeting that came days after the massive blaze.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue had responded to the fire at the building on Northwest 177th Street just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said 75 apartments were affected by the fire and the second floor of half of the building collapsed.

No injuries were reported but nearly 200 residents were left without a home.

Nearly 80 families are temporarily living at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex while they await a more permanent solution. Many are in limbo and some said they're living paycheck-to-paycheck.

"It's a zero-zero situation, like we have lost everything," resident Zorodzai Rukwasi said Monday. "I’m staying here in the shelter with my husband and my son for now until we figure out. Because we’re still trying to comprehend it. We’re just thinking maybe we’re gonna wake up and we have a place again."

To add insult to injury, the building manager told renters and owners Tuesday that the condominium association had no fire insurance after owners declined to pay a special assessment for a 40-year re-certification.

NBC 6 has reached out to some of the condo board members but none have wanted to comment.

Fire officials said Monday that due to the extensive fire damage, the cause of the fire is deemed to be undetermined.