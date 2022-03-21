Miami-Dade

Miami Gardens Barbershop Owner Killed in Shooting

Radcliffe Buttler, 47, faces second-degree murder in the death of Oneil Anderson

A Miami Gardens barbershop owner who was known as a pillar in the community was shot and killed by a client outside of his business over the weekend.

Family members said Oneil Anderson knew the suspect — 47-year-old Radcliffe Buttler — and used to cut his hair.

Officers arrived at a plaza after 4:30 p.m. in the 18300 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, where they pronounced Anderson dead at the scene.

Surveillance video showed the moments after the deadly shooting. Buttler, wearing a white shirt, is seen walking through the parking lot after the incident.

When he’s approached by a witness, he came back toward the barbershop — and police say the witness tackled Buttler in the parking lot.

The witness held him on the ground until police arrived - which is also caught on video.

Buttler later told police he owned a car dealership and that Anderson had stolen a Range Rover from him. Buttler claimed he went to the shop to ask for the money Anderson allegedly owed him.

Those who say they knew Anderson don’t believe that to be true.

“He was a good person, a really good person. Generous always giving, everyone respected him, people loved him," said Anderson's godson, Andy Williams. "I’m still in shock, still in shock that he’s gone, you know.”

Buttler, 47, faces two charges, including second-degree murder, and is being held in jail without bond.

There were some odd moments in his court appearance Monday — at one point, Buttler was dancing, and he also talked about James Bond. The judge had to stop him and remind him of the serious charges against him.

