Miami Gardens Commemorates National Day of Remembrance

Miami Gardens commemorated the National Day of Remembrance Saturday with an emotional ceremony Saturday. It was about remembering the victims and discussing ways to prevent future tragedies. At times there was hardly a dry eye in the room.

Children left without a parent, or parents.

“If tears could build a stairway, I would walk straight up to heaven and bring you back again,” said a child whose father was killed. “Since you will never be forgotten.”

Miami Gardens Mayor, Rodney Harris, who knows his community’s pain all too well.

“This young man here was like a son,” said Harris as he fought back tears. “James Anderson. He was like a son to me.”

Family members of victims came together to honor those who now live in pictures and memories.

“Someone just took his life for no reason,” Kara Lee, whose son was killed in 2020 said. “Being [at the Day of Remembrance gathering], it’s nothing words can express.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the county is working to save lives.

“We turn those memories into action to make sure we stop the violence,” Levine Cava said. “'Operation Summer Heat’ has led to over 1,000 criminals being taken off the streets.”