Miami Gardens Family Anxious to Rebuild After Home Destroyed in Fire

A family of six lost almost everything after the Miami Gardens house they were renting was destroyed in an electrical fire last weekend.

The Milgram family says they were at a waterpark celebrating Mother’s Day weekend when they got the call from a neighbor saying their NW 4th Avenue home was on fire.

While no one was injured in the fire, and the family’s cat and dog both survived, they say they no longer have a home to call their own.

“I cannot sleep, I cannot do anything, going out and eating at my neighbors’ and peoples’ houses, I don’t feel comfortable,” said Edith Milgram. “I’m sorry.”

Edith lived in the home with her two daughters, and her three grandchildren belonging to her daughter Chantel.

“It just killed my whole life,” said Chantel. “So it’s a bad feeling walking in here and seeing my whole life being destroyed.”

Chantel showed NBC 6 the gutted core of the house where she not only grew up but was raising her children.

“Most of my memories were in the kitchen. Cooking for my family. Being here with my friends,” said Chantel. “... My daughter walking for the first time in the living room. ”

The Milgrams say they’re living with neighbors for the time being.

The family says they’re anxious about their future, as rent prices soar around South Florida.

“How are we going to find a house that’s going to fit six people that we’re able to afford?” said Chantel.

Edith says she’s leaning on her faith for strength.

She points to an inspiring discovery in the aftermath of the fire as motivation – her Bible, which she says was untouched by the fire.

“How can a room burn down everything and the only thing that was in perfect condition was my Bible?” said Edith. “I pray to God, ‘Please help me to get out of this.”