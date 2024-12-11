Miami Gardens

Miami Gardens family suing Walmart over 9-year-old's death in 2023

Testimony was heard Tuesday in a civil trial against the retail giant in the death of Saiy-Yah Allen

By Marissa Bagg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Miami Gardens family is suing Walmart over the death of a 9-year-old child last year.

The 9-year-old died in 2023, two and a half years after hitting his head on a metal cart at a Walmart in Fort Lauderdale.

The lawsuit accuses Walmart of creating a dangerous and unsafe condition by putting the metal cart in a walkway.

Allen's sister, who was there when it happened, testified Tuesday about her brother's seizures in the years after the incident.

"He would shake a lot and he would look in a different direction, and then he would shake and make noise too," Miharah Allen said. "Every time he ate, he would throw up, he would throw the food up or use the bathroom on himself.”

Walmart attorneys questioned in court Tuesday whether Allen's injury at the store led to his seizures and death.

NBC6 reached out to Walmart for a statement but was waiting to hear back.

The family is seeking damages beyond $30,000.

