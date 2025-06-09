State attorneys stop negotiating with hit-and-run driver after victims' family demands more prison time

After a family's calls for justice and NBC6's report, Miami-Dade state attorneys stopped plea negotiations on Monday with a hit-and-run driver accused of killing one woman and injuring two people in Miami Gardens in 2023.

Sharon Cox, 64, is currently under house arrest, but on Friday, she appeared in court after signing a 366-day prison deal negotiated by her attorneys and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

"We had a signed contract. A signed plea agreement from both the state and defense for basically 10 years. It was going to be 366 days in prison. Followed by one year of community control. Followed by eight years of probation," said Andrew Rier, Cox's attorney.

However, the plea deal collapsed and was labeled a slap on the wrist by those impacted by Cox's reckless driving.

Sixty-seven-year-old Patricia Garner's family told a judge that Cox deserved more prison time.

"It was very disrespectful to the memory of Patricia. It was basically insulting because to take a life and possibly only face 366 days in prison, that’s a travesty," said Bruce Baskin in response to the state attorneys going against the family's wishes for a harsher punishment for Cox.

Baskin said the family was furious, state attorneys waived the four-year minimum mandatory Cox also qualified for.

Garner, a mother and grandmother, was heading out from a community service center when she was run over and killed. Garner’s oldest son and a center employee were also hit and survived.

Miami Gardens Police officials said the incident happened around 11:20 a.m. in July of 2023 at the 16400 block of Northwest 25th Avenue.

On Friday, Judge Ariel Rodriguez told the victim's family he would take the weekend to think about the plea and will rule Monday on whether he will accept or deny it.

However, on Monday Judge Rodriguez announced state attorneys withdrew Cox's plea offer and would not negotiate further.

"She’s disappointed we thought we had a resolution that gave closure to the next of kin and closure to Mrs. Cox," said Rier on Monday when asked how her client felt. Cox appeared on Zoom for her hearing on Monday.

Rier believed the family's intervention and NBC6's presence at the hearing caused the change of plans.

Cox will now head to trial in September where if convicted by jurors she could face up to 40 years in prison.

The plea deal drop was bittersweet for Garner's family but encouraged prosecutors to review this case to hopefully prevent it from happening again.

"We are fortunate that we are fighting but what about the families that can't fight. Who just believe in the system as it goes and think it will do the right thing, but then they turn around and plea deals and things are made. Once a deal is signed and judge accepts it, that’s the end of it," said Baskin.

Baskin also calls out lawmakers to review the traffic homicide statutes claiming people who leave the scene do not get charged as harshly as they should be.

Cox has pleaded not guilty.