Miami Gardens Holding Drive-Thru Supply Giveaway to Start 2021 Hurricane Season

The city of Miami Gardens will be holding a drive-thru hurricane supply giveaway event just days after the start of the 2021 hurricane season.

City councilman Robert Stephens III will host the event Saturday, June 5th at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, located at 3000 NW 199th Street, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event is part of a partnership with Home Depot and Supreme Roofing.

Residents will receive necessities for hurricane season that include two cases of water for each vehicle, a flashlight and first aid kit.

One supply kit will be given to each car and you must be a Miami Gardens resident with a valid photo ID to receive one.