2021 Hurricane Season

Miami Gardens Holding Drive-Thru Supply Giveaway to Start 2021 Hurricane Season

Residents will receive necessities for hurricane season that include two cases of water for each vehicle, a flashlight and first aid kit

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The city of Miami Gardens will be holding a drive-thru hurricane supply giveaway event just days after the start of the 2021 hurricane season.

City councilman Robert Stephens III will host the event Saturday, June 5th at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, located at 3000 NW 199th Street, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The event is part of a partnership with Home Depot and Supreme Roofing.

Local

Hallandale Beach 14 hours ago

Man Arrested for Anti-Semitic Remarks, Leaving Feces Outside Broward Synagogue

Florida 5 hours ago

Customer Saves Florida Convenience Store Employee During Robbery Attempt

Residents will receive necessities for hurricane season that include two cases of water for each vehicle, a flashlight and first aid kit.

One supply kit will be given to each car and you must be a Miami Gardens resident with a valid photo ID to receive one.

This article tagged under:

2021 Hurricane SeasonMiami Gardenssuppliies
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us